Serve Robotics' Stock Up Despite Q4 Loss, Revenues Grew Y/Y

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV reported a fourth-quarter 2025 loss per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss per share but wider than last year quarter. Conversely, quarterly revenues grew year over year.



SERV stock climbed 10.1% during yesterday’s trading session but moved down 1.8% in the after-hours.



The quarterly performance reflects the benefits realized from the expansion of its autonomous sidewalk fleet across the United States, alongside improved mix and quality of its revenue base. Besides, its focus on strategic inorganic investments, alongside collaborations with big names like Uber Eats and DoorDash, has supported the quarterly improvement.



However, increased research and development, operations and sales and marketing expenses took a toll on the bottom line, resulting in SERV’s loss report.

SERV’s Q4 Earnings & Revenue Highlights

The company reported a loss per share of 46 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss per share of 49 cents by 6.1%. In the year-ago quarter, it reported a loss per share of 36 cents.



Revenues of $0.88 million grew year over year by 28.4%. Revenues from Fleet services grew to $0.65 million from $0.18 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues from Software services were $0.23 million, down sequentially 7.9%.

Serve Robotics’ Operational Details

Serve Robotics reported a gross loss of $6.7 million in the fourth quarter, wider than the gross loss of $0.66 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating expenses grew year over year by a whopping 160.3% to $33.6 million. Loss from operations was $40.3 million, notably wider than the loss of $13.6 million reported a year ago.

SERV’s 2025 Highlights

During the year, SERV’s revenues were up year over year by 46.2% to $2.7 million.



Gross loss of $15.4 million came in significantly wider than the gross loss of $0.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Loss per share of $1.63 was wider than a loss per share of $1.07 reported in 2024.

SERV Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $106.2 million, down from $123.3 million at the end of 2024.



Net cash used in operating activities was $80.2 million as of 2025, in line with the year-ago figure.

Serve Robotics Unveils 2026 Outlook

The company expects full-year revenues to be approximately $26 million. It also expects capital expenditures of approximately $25 million.

SERV’s Zacks Rank & Recent Computer and Technology Releases

Serve Robotics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Owlet, Inc. OWLT reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 loss per share that was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Quarterly revenues topped the consensus mark and grew year over year.



Although revenue growth remained robust, profitability continued to reflect ongoing investments and external cost pressures, including tariff impacts on product costs. Nevertheless, the company delivered improved operating performance compared with the prior-year period. With more than 110,000 paying Owlet360 subscribers, Owlet believes its recurring revenue model is strengthening long-term growth visibility.



Opendoor Technologies Inc.'s OPEN fourth-quarter 2025 results suggest the early stages of an operating inflection, even as headline numbers remain pressured. Opendoor reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $43 million, narrower than the $49 million loss in the prior-year period.



Opendoor’s turnaround blueprint is centered on three pillars: scaling acquisitions, improving unit economics and resale velocity, and building operating leverage. Fourth-quarter acquisitions rose 46% sequentially, while homes on the market for more than 120 days declined sharply, supporting faster inventory turns and healthier contribution dynamics. Looking ahead, Opendoor guided to a first-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA loss in the low to mid-$30 million range, implying continued sequential improvement.



SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same.



SoundHound AI is gaining momentum as businesses move away from traditional software and adopt AI-first solutions. This shift is creating favorable conditions for the company, reflected in stronger profitability metrics and a record number of customer deals in the latest quarter. Growing demand for enterprise-grade AI continues to support SoundHound’s expansion. The company also advanced voice commerce with initial large-scale rollouts, new vehicle brands and smart TV partners, and expanded use cases such as travel and ticket bookings.

