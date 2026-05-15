Serve Robotics Slips 16% YTD: Should Investors Buy the Stock or Fold?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV has plummeted 15.8% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, but underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 Index, as evidenced by the chart below.



Since the launch of its first IPO, the company has been reporting losses, which have widened over the quarters, especially from the third quarter of 2025. Recently, SERV reported its first quarter of 2026, wherein it reported a loss per share of 65 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but widened from a loss per share of 23 cents reported a year ago. Conversely, quarterly revenues of $3 million topped the consensus mark of $2.3 million by 27.8% and grew year over year by a whopping 578%.



SERV’s fleet expansion efforts, diversified service platform and market expansion tendencies are boosting its growth prospects in the competitive environment. Moreover, strategic partnerships with renowned names like DoorDash and Uber Eats increase the company’s odds of spreading goodwill in the market.



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However, the increasing costs and expenses, especially in research and development and fleet expansion, are pressuring the margins. Moreover, the ongoing market uncertainties and increasing inflation are adding fuel to the fire.



Let us decode the positive as well as the negative factors that are shaping up SERV stock’s growth prospects.

What is Driving Serve Robotics’ Growth Momentum?

Footprint Expansion and Diversified Platform: Serve Robotics is rapidly evolving from a niche sidewalk delivery operator into a broader multi-domain autonomy platform. Following the acquisition of Diligent Robotics, the company expanded operations across 44 U.S. cities and 14 states while entering the healthcare robotics market through Moxi hospital robots. This diversification broadens SERV’s addressable market beyond food delivery into healthcare logistics, software services, branding and data monetization.



Integration with major delivery ecosystems such as Uber Eats and DoorDash creates embedded demand and accelerates adoption in new markets. At the same time, recurring software and healthcare revenue streams are becoming a larger share of the mix, improving visibility and reducing dependence on a single business line. The company’s unified autonomy stack across indoor and outdoor environments also enhances its long-term Physical AI positioning.



Favorable Industry Tailwinds: SERV is benefiting from multiple structural trends that support autonomous delivery adoption. The growing demand for fast, localized delivery and operational efficiency is encouraging merchants and delivery platforms to seek automation solutions. Serve Robotics estimates current food delivery costs at roughly $8-$10 per order, while autonomous delivery could potentially reduce costs to nearly $1 at scale.



The company operates within a large projected market opportunity, with robotic and drone delivery estimated to reach hundreds of billions of dollars by 2030. In healthcare, labor shortages and workflow inefficiencies are further driving demand for hospital automation. These favorable trends create a supportive backdrop for SERV’s multi-vertical robotics strategy and strengthen the long-term commercial outlook for autonomous mobility solutions.



Fleet Expansion, Utilization Gains & Scale Economics: Serve Robotics has demonstrated an ability to scale operations aggressively while improving fleet productivity. The company expanded its sidewalk robot fleet from roughly 100 units to about 2,000 robots within a year as of March 31, 2026, making it one of the largest commercial autonomous sidewalk delivery fleet in the United States. Daily active robots and supply hours increased sharply in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting stronger utilization rather than just higher deployment volumes.



Management is now shifting focus from rapid fleet additions toward increasing revenue per robot and improving operating efficiency. The larger installed base also strengthens the company’s data flywheel, where more deliveries generate richer operational data that improves AI models and robot performance over time. Combined with partnerships, expanding city coverage and higher-margin software revenue opportunities, this growing scale could eventually drive stronger monetization and better operating leverage across the platform.

EPS Trend of SERV

Serve Robotics’ bottom-line estimates for 2026 and 2027 indicate a loss per share of $2.58 and $2.20, respectively, which have widened over the past seven days. The revised estimated figures for 2026 imply a year-over-year decline of 58.3%, while the same for 2027 indicates year-over-year growth of 14.8%.



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Can Serve Robotics Outpace Rivals in Physical AI?

Serve Robotics is positioning itself as a differentiated player in autonomous robotics by combining real-world robotic deployment, AI-driven autonomy and recurring software monetization. It competes with big names like Richtech Robotics Inc. RR, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and C3.ai, Inc. AI.



Compared with Richtech Robotics, SERV follows a more focused network-driven model centered on autonomous delivery and healthcare robotics, while Richtech operates a broader but more fragmented portfolio spanning hospitality, food service and commercial automation. Against NVIDIA, Serve Robotics is not competing directly in AI infrastructure but rather leveraging NVIDIA’s robotics stack, including Jetson and Isaac Sim platforms, to accelerate real-world autonomous navigation. NVIDIA provides the computing backbone, while Serve contributes application-specific robotics deployment and operational datasets.



Compared with C3.ai, SERV operates closer to the physical autonomy layer rather than enterprise AI analytics alone. C3.ai specializes in enterprise AI software and predictive analytics across industrial sectors, whereas SERV integrates AI directly into robotic operations in public and hospital environments.



SERV’s rapidly growing robot fleet, expanding geographic footprint and multi-domain robotics platform create a strong AI flywheel effect that smaller robotics companies may struggle to replicate. However, NVIDIA remains dominant at the foundational AI infrastructure layer, while C3.ai maintains stronger enterprise software penetration and profitability metrics.

What is Hindering SERV’s Prospects?

Heavy Losses and Elevated Spending: Serve Robotics continues to operate with substantial losses as it prioritizes expansion, technology development and infrastructure scaling. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported a net loss of roughly $49 million, significantly wider than the prior-year period, as research and development, operations and administrative expenses rose sharply alongside fleet growth and the Diligent Robotics acquisition. Management guided for elevated non-GAAP operating expenses in 2026, reflecting continued investments in geographic expansion, autonomy improvements and platform integration. This creates near-term pressure on margins, cash burn and the timeline toward profitability, especially if revenue scaling slows or commercialization takes longer than expected.



Near-Term Growth Moderation and Execution Risks: The company faces several near-term operational and execution pressures despite its strong long-term opportunity. Management has already indicated that second-quarter 2026 growth is expected to be slow compared with the exceptionally strong first-quarter 2026 performance as the company shifts focus toward improving utilization, expanding merchant coverage and integrating additional delivery partners rather than deploying more sidewalk robots immediately. In addition, customer concentration risk, evolving regulations surrounding autonomous delivery devices and the need for continued capital investment could create volatility. Any delays in increasing revenue per robot, operational inefficiencies or setbacks in scaling healthcare deployments may pressure investor sentiment and near-term financial performance.

SERV’s Valuation Trend

SERV stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 15.16, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is There Any Upside Potential Left For SERV Stock?

Serve Robotics remains one of the more intriguing speculative AI and robotics plays in the market, but investors may want to balance the company’s long-term growth potential against its near-term execution risks. It is rapidly expanding its autonomous delivery footprint, integrating Diligent Robotics’ healthcare platform and benefiting from rising demand for AI-powered automation solutions.



However, the company is still in the early stages of scaling its business model. Heavy operating losses, elevated cash burn and significant investments in technology, fleet utilization and market expansion continue to pressure profitability. Management has also signaled slower near-term growth as the focus shifts from rapid robot deployment toward improving operational efficiency and revenue per robot.



With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SERV stock appears better suited for investors with high risk tolerance and a long-term investment horizon rather than those seeking near-term stability. Thus, new investors are advised to wait and look for a better entry point when the trends start favoring SERV stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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