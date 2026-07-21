Serve Robotics Prioritizes Efficiency Over Expansion: Will it Pay Off?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is taking a disciplined approach to growth in 2026 by focusing on improving the productivity of the existing robot fleet instead of aggressively expanding it. The strategy aims to boost revenue per robot, improve margins and build a stronger long-term business model.

The company's first-quarter performance supports this shift. Revenues climbed nearly sevenfold year over year to almost $3 million, driven by higher fleet activity and growing software services. Management also reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $26 million, signaling confidence that operational improvements can sustain growth without increasing fleet size in the near term.

Rather than deploying more sidewalk robots during the first half of the year, Serve Robotics is concentrating on increasing robot utilization by onboarding more merchants, integrating additional delivery platforms and expanding coverage within existing markets. The company believes these initiatives will generate better returns than adding new robots before maximizing the efficiency of the current fleet.

Serve Robotics is also diversifying beyond food delivery. Software services and the integration of Diligent Robotics are expanding the recurring revenue base while strengthening its AI platform with data from both sidewalk and hospital environments. This broader ecosystem could enhance long-term monetization opportunities.

The challenge remains profitability, as the company continues to report significant losses while investing in autonomy and research. However, if Serve Robotics successfully improves robot productivity, expands recurring revenues and delivers on the guidance, its efficiency-first strategy could provide a more sustainable path to long-term growth than rapid expansion alone.

Competitors to Watch: Uber and DoorDash

Uber Technologies UBER is a major competitor through its Uber Eats platform, which partners with autonomous delivery companies, including Serve Robotics. While Uber is not building a dedicated sidewalk robot fleet, it is investing in autonomous delivery partnerships to improve delivery efficiency and lower fulfillment costs. By leveraging its large delivery network, Uber aims to scale automation while maintaining capital discipline.

DoorDash DASH is another important competitor in autonomous last-mile delivery. The company has expanded partnerships with robotics providers, including Serve Robotics, to automate deliveries and improve unit economics. DoorDash is focused on increasing delivery density and operational efficiency rather than pursuing aggressive standalone robotics expansion. During Serve Robotics' latestearnings call management highlighted that delivery volumes with DoorDash have grown significantly, reflecting the strength of the partnership.

Like Serve Robotics, both UBER and DASH view automation as a way to enhance efficiency, reduce delivery costs and improve long-term profitability. As autonomous delivery adoption increases, companies that successfully combine AI-driven automation with scalable delivery networks are likely to gain a competitive edge.

SERV Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this San Francisco-based sidewalk delivery robot developer have plunged 47.2% in the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 Index, as the trendlines highlight below.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SERV stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 7.35, as the trend lines suggest below.

P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of SERV

SERV’s bottom-line estimates for 2026 and 2027 indicate losses of $2.67 and $2.19, respectively, which have remained stable over the past 60 days. The estimated figures for 2026 imply a year-over-year decline of 63.8%, while the same for 2027 indicates year-over-year growth of 17.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Serve Robotics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.