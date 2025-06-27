Serve Robotics Launches Autonomous Delivery Service In Atlanta With Uber Eats

(RTTNews) - Serve Robotics Inc., a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, has launched operations in the Atlanta metro area, marking its latest expansion in collaboration with Uber Eats (UBER).

This follows successful rollouts in Los Angeles, Miami, and Dallas-Fort Worth. Serve's AI-powered delivery robots are now operating in Midtown, Old Fourth Ward, and Downtown Atlanta, offering sustainable, contactless meal deliveries to over 50,000 residents.

Integrated into the Uber Eats platform, Serve's robots are delivering meals from popular local eateries like Rreal Tacos and Ponko Chicken, with national partner Shake Shack also extending its robotic delivery service to the Atlanta market. CEO and co-founder Dr. Ali Kashani described Atlanta as a strategic next step due to its size, growth, and innovation-driven culture, noting Serve is among the first robotics firms to enter the city.

Atlanta, known as the "Silicon Peach," offers a unique opportunity for reducing car-based congestion through efficient, emission-free last-mile delivery. Serve has worked closely with local stakeholders to ensure a smooth rollout and anticipates that the launch will also generate local jobs in robot operations and maintenance.

Rreal Tacos CEO Damian Otero Reggiori expressed excitement about being among the first restaurants in Atlanta to adopt robotic delivery, while Shake Shack's Chief Growth Officer Steph So said the move builds on their successful partnership with Serve and Uber Eats. Uber's Head of Autonomous Delivery Operations, Megan Jensen, noted this launch marks Uber's first use of autonomous delivery in the Atlanta region, reinforcing its commitment to convenience-driven innovation.

The Atlanta debut is part of Serve's broader plan to deploy 2,000 delivery robots nationwide by the end of 2025, with additional U.S. markets to be announced soon.

UBER currently trades at $93.01 or 2.33% higher on the NYSE.

