Serve Robotics initiated with a Buy at Ladenburg

Ladenburg initiated coverage of Serve Robotics (SERV) with a Buy rating and $16 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SERV:
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Serve Robotics Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Netflix reports Q3 beat, CVS CEO Lynch steps down: Morning Buzz
- Boston Scientific downgraded, Datadog upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Serve Robotics initiated with an Outperform at Northland
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.