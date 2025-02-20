Serve Robotics Inc. to Report 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 6, 2025

Serve Robotics will announce Q4 2024 financial results on March 6, 2025, with a subsequent conference call.

Serve Robotics Inc. will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 6, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT. Stakeholders can access the webcast online and submit questions to management via email by March 4. The company, which focuses on AI-powered sidewalk delivery robots, was spun off from Uber in 2021 and has already conducted tens of thousands of deliveries for partners like Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve is set to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots with Uber Eats across various U.S. markets. For more information, interested parties can visit their website or follow them on social media.

Potential Positives

The company will report its 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results, providing investors and analysts with important financial data.

Serve Robotics has secured scalable multi-year contracts, demonstrating strong business growth and stability.

The announcement includes a scheduled conference call and webcast, enhancing transparency and engagement with investors.

Potential Negatives

The lack of specific financial guidance or predictions for the upcoming quarter may indicate uncertainty in the company's performance, potentially leading to investor apprehension.



The announcement of the financial results after market close may lead to volatility as investors react to the news outside of trading hours, which could reflect negatively on the company's perceived stability.



The press release does not provide any insights into how the company is addressing potential operational challenges or competition in the autonomous delivery space, which may raise concerns among stakeholders about its long-term strategy.

FAQ

When will Serve Robotics announce its 2024 financial results?

Serve Robotics will announce its 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results on March 6, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the conference call for Serve Robotics?

The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast at investors.serverobotics.com on March 6, 2025.

What time is the Serve Robotics conference call scheduled?

The conference call will start at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on March 6, 2025.

How can investors submit questions to Serve Robotics?

Investors can submit questions to management via email at investor.relations@serverobotics.com by March 4, 2025.

What is Serve Robotics known for?

Serve Robotics is known for developing AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots for sustainable and economical delivery solutions.

$SERV Insider Trading Activity

$SERV insiders have traded $SERV stock on the open market 59 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 59 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SERV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALI KASHANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 188,190 shares for an estimated $2,718,341 .

. JAMES BUCKLY JORDAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 249,917 shares for an estimated $2,288,133 .

. EUAN ABRAHAM (Chief Hardware & Mftg Offcr) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 102,340 shares for an estimated $943,633 .

. TOURAJ PARANG (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 54,076 shares for an estimated $693,815 .

. DAVID MICHAEL GOLDBERG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,575 shares for an estimated $260,988.

$SERV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $SERV stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Serve Robotics Inc.





(Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced that it will report its 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Thursday, March 6, 2025 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day.







Conference Call and Webcast Information







Company management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available at



investors.serverobotics.com



and a replay will be available at the same location.





Analysts and investors who wish to submit questions to management may send an email to



investor.relations@serverobotics.com



by close of business on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.





If you wish to receive company email notifications, please register at



https://investors.serverobotics.com/ir-resources/email-alerts









About Serve Robotics







Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.





For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV), please visit





www.serverobotics.com





or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.







Contacts









Media







Aduke Thelwell





Head of Communications & Investor Relations





press@serverobotics.com







Investor Relations







investor.relations@serverobotics.com



