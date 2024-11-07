Serve Robotics Inc options imply 12.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Serve Robotics (SERV) Inc is normal with calls leading puts 19:6. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 12.4%, or $1.28, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 9.6%.
