Serve Robotics Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Serve Robotics (SERV) Inc with 10,289 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 11 points to 120.88%. 12/13 weekly 10 calls and Dec-24 11 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.35. Earnings are expected on March 6th.

