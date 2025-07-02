Serve Robotics' Fleet Expansion Gains Traction: Is Growth Sustainable?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is entering the second half of 2025 with strong operational momentum, anchored by accelerated robot deployment and deepening city-level penetration.



During its first-quarter 2025earnings call management emphasized that the company successfully built and deployed 250 new third-generation (Gen 3) robots, putting it firmly on track to meet its full-year target of 2,000 units. Serve Robotics reported a strong reception of Gen 3 models with higher cargo capacity and improved battery life.



Serve Robotics is emphasizing broadening its access to drive growth. The company doubled its household reach since December and now services over 1,500 restaurants, a 50% increase quarter over quarter. Delivery volume surged more than 75% between the first and last week of the first quarter, driven by higher robot deployment and market expansion.



Management anticipates a 60% to 75% sequential increase in the second quarter delivery volume, supported by continued robot rollouts and rising utilization rates across its growing footprint. The upcoming Atlanta launch further supports this expansion narrative.



Serve Robotics’ self-funding strategy for its target fleet — enabled by a $198 million cash balance — gives it both capital flexibility and cost efficiency. The decision to forgo equipment financing is expected to save approximately $20 million through 2026, freeing up resources for further market penetration and technology investments.



With a clear path to scale, increasing fleet utilization and positive early signs of operating leverage, Serve Robotics appears well-positioned to capitalize on a broader shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery across urban markets in the back half of 2025. The company plans to deploy 700 Gen 3 robots by the end of the third quarter of 2025 and the remainder in the fourth quarter of 2025, keeping it on track to meet its full-year deployment target.

How It Stacks Up to Competitors

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN continues to refine its fulfillment network and delivery infrastructure. While its Scout robot program was paused, Amazon's focus on robotics and automation in its warehouses and rural delivery sites underscores its broader ambitions in automated logistics. The company is also leveraging AI and custom chips (Trainium 2) to boost productivity across logistics and commerce operations.



Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER is actively expanding its autonomous vehicle (AV) presence, with around 100 Waymo AVs operating in Austin and additional deployments planned in Atlanta and abroad. Management highlighted that Waymo vehicles are busier than 99% of Austin drivers in terms of daily trips. Additionally, Uber’s delivery segment continues to scale profitably, with grocery and retail delivery now contributing positive variable margins. Given its past pilot with Serve Robotics via Uber Eats, Uber remains both a competitor and a potential strategic partner in sidewalk robotics and last-mile delivery automation.



While Amazon and Uber operate at much larger scales, Serve Robotics differentiates itself through its sidewalk-first, full-stack autonomous delivery focus. Its targeted expansion strategy and tech-enabled fleet efficiency give it a clear identity in the growing urban logistics race.

SERV’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Serve Robotics have surged 101.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 12.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SERV trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 26.62, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 19.46.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SERV’s 2025 earnings implies a year-over-year downtick of 38.8%. The loss per share estimates for 2025 have widened in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SERV stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

