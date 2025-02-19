Serve Robotics Expands To Miami Metro

(RTTNews) - Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV), an autonomous sidewalk delivery company, Wednesday announced the launch of its service in the Miami metro area, alongside the expansion of its existing partnership with Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) and new partnership with Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza.

Customers who order from select Shake Shack and Mister O1 locations in the Brickell and Miami Beach neighborhoods with Uber Eats, the delivery platform of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), may receive their next order via Serve's autonomous robots.

"Expanding to the Miami Metro is a major step in our mission to make sustainable, autonomous delivery a reality across the U.S.," said Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics. "By bringing robotic delivery to forward-thinking communities that embrace innovation, we're helping reduce emissions and traffic congestion while supporting local restaurants and enhancing the customer experience."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.