Serve Robotics CEO Dr. Ali Kashani Named 2025 Entrepreneur Of The Year® Bay Area Award Winner

Serve Robotics announced that its co-founder and CEO, Dr. Ali Kashani, has received the 2025 Entrepreneur Of The Year® Bay Area Award from Ernst & Young LLP. This award recognizes leaders of high-growth companies for their innovative contributions, and Dr. Kashani was selected by a panel of esteemed judges for his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to building value. Under his leadership, Serve Robotics has evolved from a robotics initiative within Postmates to a publicly traded company, successfully completing tens of thousands of deliveries in major U.S. cities. Dr. Kashani is now eligible for the National Awards to be presented at the EY Strategic Growth Forum® in November. He expressed gratitude for the recognition, attributing his success to the hard work of his team.

Potential Positives

Dr. Ali Kashani, Co-Founder and CEO of Serve Robotics, has been awarded the 2025 Entrepreneur Of The Year® Bay Area Award by Ernst & Young LLP, enhancing the company's reputation and visibility in the industry.

This award recognizes Serve Robotics as a high-growth company, which could attract potential investors and partners interested in innovative business models.

Dr. Kashani's nomination for the national award provides further recognition and credibility to Serve Robotics as it aims to expand its influence in the market.

The announcement highlights Serve Robotics' significant achievements in making delivery more sustainable and economical, aligning with current trends toward environmental responsibility.

Potential Negatives

Recognition of Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Ali Kashani, while positive, may highlight the company's dependency on individual leadership, raising concerns about long-term stability and succession planning.



Despite completing tens of thousands of deliveries, the press release does not provide specific metrics on financial performance or growth, which may lead to investor concerns about the company's overall health.



The absence of information on any challenges or competition in the rapidly evolving delivery robotics market could imply a lack of transparency regarding potential risks the company faces.

FAQ

Who is Dr. Ali Kashani?

Dr. Ali Kashani is the Co-Founder and CEO of Serve Robotics, recognized as a 2025 Entrepreneur Of The Year® Bay Area Award Winner.

What award did Dr. Kashani receive?

Dr. Kashani received the prestigious 2025 Entrepreneur Of The Year® Bay Area Award from Ernst & Young LLP.

What is Serve Robotics?

Serve Robotics is an autonomous sidewalk delivery company that develops AI-powered, low-emissions delivery robots.

When was Serve Robotics founded?

Serve Robotics was founded in 2017 as a robotics initiative within Postmates and became an independent company in 2021.

What types of partnerships does Serve Robotics have?

Serve Robotics has partnerships with enterprise clients such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven, completing tens of thousands of deliveries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SERV Insider Trading Activity

$SERV insiders have traded $SERV stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SERV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALI KASHANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $20,550 and 19 sales selling 109,071 shares for an estimated $1,838,463 .

and 19 sales selling 109,071 shares for an estimated . BRIAN READ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 52,295 shares for an estimated $429,421 .

. EUAN ABRAHAM (Chief Hardware & Mftg Offcr) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 27,168 shares for an estimated $346,004 .

. TOURAJ PARANG (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,790 shares for an estimated $26,523.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SERV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $SERV stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SERV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SERV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SERV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SERV forecast page.

$SERV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SERV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SERV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $17.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Michael Latimore from Northland Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 02/18/2025

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Serve Robotics





(the "Company" or "Serve") (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced that Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Ali Kashani has been named a 2025 Entrepreneur Of The Year



®



Bay Area Award Winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US).













This prestigious award, now in its 40th year, honors entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building and scaling successful, innovative businesses. Dr. Kashani was selected by an independent panel of judges including past winners, top CEOs and other business luminaries. Judges assessed candidates on entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, long-term value creation and company growth and impact. Dr. Kashani is now eligible for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 National Awards, to be presented at the EY Strategic Growth Forum



®



in November.





“I’m deeply honored to receive an award that celebrates the entrepreneurial journey,” said Dr. Kashani. “This recognition is only possible because of the incredible team of makers and dreamers who’ve worked tirelessly alongside me to build Serve into the enterprise it is today.”





Dr. Kashani’s entrepreneurial journey began with a vision to make delivery more sustainable, economical and accessible through robotics. In 2017, he founded what would become Serve Robotics as a skunkworks robotics initiative within Postmates. Following Uber’s acquisition of Postmates, Dr. Kashani led the spinout of Serve as an independent company in 2021. Under his leadership, Serve has grown from an internal startup to a publicly traded company, completing tens of thousands of commercial deliveries in major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and Atlanta.







About Serve Robotics







Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.





For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV), please visit





www.serverobotics.com





or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn @serverobotics.







About EY







EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.





Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.





EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.





All in to shape the future with confidence.





EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.







Contacts







Media





Aduke Thelwell





Head of Communications & Investor Relations









press@serverobotics.com









Investor Relations









investor.relations@serverobotics.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94fef45a-2f90-46c4-8021-aa919da50666





