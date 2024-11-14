Servcorp’s Strong Financial Performance and Growth Plans

Servcorp Limited (AU:SRV) has released an update.

Servcorp Limited experienced a landmark financial year with a 7% revenue increase to $317 million and a 153% rise in net profit before tax to $42.9 million. The company, benefiting from the global shift towards flexible workspaces, has announced dividends totaling 25 cents per share for 2024 and plans for further expansion, especially in Saudi Arabia. Despite inflationary pressures, Servcorp remains optimistic for 2025, focusing on maintaining its leading position in the coworking space market.

For further insights into AU:SRV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.