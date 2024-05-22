News & Insights

Servcorp Options Cease as Conditions Lapse

May 22, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Servcorp Limited (AU:SRV) has released an update.

Servcorp Limited has announced the cessation of 18,750 options due to the lapse of conditional rights as conditions were not satisfied by the 22nd of May, 2024. This information was detailed in their latest financial documents released on May 23, 2024, indicating changes in the company’s issued capital.

