Servcorp Options Cease as Conditions Lapse

Servcorp Limited (AU:SRV) has released an update.

Servcorp Limited has announced the cessation of 18,750 options due to the lapse of conditional rights as conditions were not satisfied by the 22nd of May, 2024. This information was detailed in their latest financial documents released on May 23, 2024, indicating changes in the company’s issued capital.

For further insights into AU:SRV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.