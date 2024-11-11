Servcorp Director Increases Shareholdings with New Acquisition

Servcorp Limited (AU:SRV) has released an update.
Servcorp Limited has announced a change in the indirect shareholding of its director, Alfred George Moufarrige, who acquired an additional 26,036 ordinary shares valued at over $128,000. This acquisition was made through an on-market trade, bringing his total indirect holdings to over 51.6 million shares. Investors in Servcorp may see this as a sign of the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.
