Servcorp Director Increases Shareholdings with New Acquisition

Servcorp Limited has announced a change in the indirect shareholding of its director, Alfred George Moufarrige, who acquired an additional 26,036 ordinary shares valued at over $128,000. This acquisition was made through an on-market trade, bringing his total indirect holdings to over 51.6 million shares. Investors in Servcorp may see this as a sign of the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.

