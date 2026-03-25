SERV Taps Uber & DoorDash Scale: Is Platform Leverage Paying Off?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is increasingly leveraging the scale of major delivery platforms like Uber Eats and DoorDash to accelerate utilization and strengthen its operating model. The company’s addition of DoorDash alongside Uber now gives it access to more than 80% of the U.S. food delivery market, a move that significantly expands demand aggregation and routing efficiency.

This multi-platform integration is already showing tangible benefits. Serve highlighted that robots can complete a DoorDash delivery and then pick up an Uber Eats order on the return trip, improving utilization rates, a key driver of unit economics. Higher utilization not only boosts revenue per robot but also enhances data collection, feeding directly into the company’s broader AI and operational flywheel.

The scale advantage extends beyond demand access. With more than 4,500 merchant partners and operations across 20 cities, platform partnerships enable denser delivery networks, reducing idle time and increasing delivery frequency. This density is critical, as Serve’s model depends on maximizing miles driven per robot while lowering cost per delivery over time.

Importantly, platform leverage is also reinforcing monetization. As fleet activity rises, Serve is unlocking incremental revenue streams such as advertising, which grew 50% year over year in fourth-quarter 2025 and early-stage data monetization.

Overall, Serve’s integration with Uber and DoorDash appears to be more than a distribution strategy, it is a core economic engine. By driving utilization, improving data generation and enabling new revenue streams, platform leverage is beginning to validate the company’s scaling thesis.

SERV’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Serve have gained 31.2% over the past year, against the industry’s 24.4% decline. At the same time frame, other industry players, such as Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI, have gained 231.9% and 12.2%, respectively.

SERV’s Price Performance



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SERV stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 20.06, well above the industry average of 12.67. Then again, other industry players, such as Vertiv and BigBear.ai, have P/S ratios of 7.17 and 12.91, respectively.

P/S (F12M)



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Serve’s 2026 loss per share has widened from $1.83 to $2.47 in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of SERV Stock



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SERV currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.