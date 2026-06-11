SERV Stock Trades at a Discount to the Industry: Buy Now or Wait?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is currently trading at a discount compared with the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 11.06. However, the stock trades at a premium compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s average valuation of 6.55 and the S&P 500 Index’s valuation of 5.09.



Although the company is exercising several business efforts to boost its top-line growth, the increasing costs and expenses are taking a toll on its margins. Its rigorous investments in research and development and fleet expansion are hitting the bottom line, thus restricting near-term growth. These efforts are expected to generate returns to scale in the long term, making investors jittery about the prospects in the near future, as many investors are valuing the stock on long-term potential rather than near-term fundamentals.



Nonetheless, despite the existing gap between revenues and profitability, SERV is consistently improving its products and services. Its diversified service platform and market expansion tendencies are encouraging for its growth prospects in the competitive environment.



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Shares of this San Francisco-based sidewalk delivery robot developer have plunged 27.3% in the past three months, underperforming the industry, the broader sector and the S&P 500 Index, as the trendlines highlight below.



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Let us decode the positive and the negative factors that are molding SERV stock’s prospects.

Factors Driving Serve Robotics’ Growth

Robust Market Opportunities: Serve Robotics is benefiting from powerful secular trends that are accelerating the adoption of autonomous delivery solutions. The global robotic and drone delivery market is projected to become a hundreds-of-billions-dollar opportunity by the end of the decade, driven by rising labor costs, persistent courier shortages, increasing demand for on-demand delivery and growing pressure on platforms to improve unit economics. The company is strategically positioned at the intersection of autonomous robotics, Artificial Intelligence and last-mile logistics—three of the fastest-growing technology markets.



Food delivery remains a particularly attractive use case, with the median U.S. delivery covering only about 2.5 miles, making robot-based delivery significantly more efficient than traditional vehicle-based methods. As restaurants, delivery platforms, hospitals, and enterprises seek lower-cost and more reliable fulfillment options, SERV’s autonomous delivery model stands to benefit from growing industry adoption. These favorable market dynamics provide a long runway for sustained revenue growth and market share expansion.



Strategic Partnerships and Aggressive Fleet Expansion: SERV has built a strong competitive position through strategic partnerships and disciplined expansion efforts. The company operates the largest autonomous sidewalk delivery fleet in the United States, with approximately 2,000 robots deployed across 44 cities and more than 150 neighborhoods. Partnerships with major delivery platforms such as Uber Eats and DoorDash provide immediate demand and enable rapid scaling without the need to build a consumer marketplace from scratch.



Management continues to expand its geographic footprint through a city-by-city and neighborhood-by-neighborhood rollout strategy, targeting dense urban markets with favorable economics. Beyond food delivery, Serve Robotics has broadened its addressable market through healthcare robotics following the acquisition of Diligent Robotics and its Moxi platform. This diversification into hospitals, software, advertising and data monetization creates multiple growth engines while reducing reliance on any single customer or end market.



Current Investments Expected to Unlock Long-Term Economic Value: Serve Robotics is making significant investments that could drive substantial operating leverage over the medium and long term. Its growing fleet creates a flywheel effect, where increased deployments generate more real-world data, improving AI models, robot performance, and utilization.



Management expects its third-generation robots to reduce hardware costs by 65% while enhancing range, reliability, and operating hours. As fleet density and utilization increase, delivery costs are projected to fall significantly, potentially to below $1 per delivery at scale. The addition of healthcare robotics also enables Serve Robotics to leverage a common autonomy platform across industries, improving development efficiency and expanding revenue opportunities. Supported by a strong cash position and continued investments in scale, software and automation, the company is building a foundation for higher-margin recurring revenues and improved long-term profitability.

Can Serve Robotics Outpace Rivals With Real-World Scale?

Serve Robotics, alongside its diversified peer base, including C3.ai, Inc. AI, Richtech Robotics Inc. RR and Symbotic Inc. SYM, participates in the broader automation and robotics ecosystem, but they target very different end markets.



C3.ai focuses on enterprise AI software and agentic AI applications rather than physical robotics deployments. Richtech Robotics provides service robots for hospitality, healthcare, and commercial settings, while Symbotic specializes in warehouse automation for retailers and distributors. In contrast, SERV is building an autonomous delivery and healthcare robotics platform focused on real-world robotic operations.



Serve’s primary competitive advantage is its scaled deployment network. It operates the largest commercial sidewalk robot fleet in the United States, with about 2,000 robots integrated with Uber Eats and DoorDash, providing built-in demand and valuable operating data. Its expansion into healthcare robotics through the Moxi platform further increases its addressable market. Unlike C3.ai’s software-centric model or Richtech Robotics’s individual robot deployments, Serve Robotics benefits from a fleet-based network effect, where higher delivery volumes generate more data, improving autonomy, efficiency and asset utilization. However, Symbotic maintains an advantage in scale, revenue generation and profitability potential through long-term warehouse automation contracts with major retailers. C3.ai also benefits from a more established enterprise software customer base and recurring subscription revenues.



Overall, Serve Robotics does appear to possess a competitive edge versus C3.ai and Richtech Robotics in autonomous last-mile delivery due to its commercial scale, platform partnerships and expanding robotics ecosystem. Against Symbotic, the advantage is less clear because the companies serve different markets, with Symbotic leading warehouse automation while Serve Robotics remains the stronger pure-play opportunity in autonomous delivery and emerging service robotics.

What is Restricting SERV’s Prospects?

Serve Robotics faces several near-term operational and execution pressures despite its strong long-term opportunity. Management has already indicated that the second quarter of 2026 growth is expected to be slow compared with the exceptionally strong first-quarter 2026 performance, as the company shifts focus toward improving utilization, expanding merchant coverage and integrating additional delivery partners rather than deploying more sidewalk robots immediately.



Its priority for footprint expansion, technology development and infrastructure scaling is making it report losses, despite revenue growth. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported a net loss of roughly $49 million, significantly wider than the prior-year period, as research and development, operations and administrative expenses rose sharply alongside fleet growth and the Diligent Robotics acquisition. Management guided for elevated non-GAAP operating expenses in 2026, reflecting continued investments in geographic expansion, autonomy improvements and platform integration. This creates near-term pressure on margins, cash burn and the timeline toward profitability, especially if revenue scaling slows or commercialization takes longer than expected.



Moreover, customer concentration risk, evolving regulations surrounding autonomous delivery devices and the need for continued capital investment could create volatility. Any delays in increasing revenue per robot, operational inefficiencies or setbacks in scaling healthcare deployments may pressure investor sentiment and near-term financial performance.

EPS Trend of SERV

Serve Robotics’ bottom-line estimates for 2026 and 2027 indicate losses per share of $2.64 and $2.19, respectively, which have widened over the past 30 days. The revised estimated figures for 2026 imply a year-over-year decline of 62%, while the same for 2027 indicates year-over-year growth of 16.9%.



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Should You Invest in SERV Stock Despite Near-Term Volatility?

Despite a compelling long-term growth narrative, Serve Robotics remains a stock best suited for risk-tolerant investors willing to navigate near-term volatility. It is benefiting from powerful secular tailwinds in autonomous delivery, Artificial Intelligence and service robotics, while its partnerships with major delivery platforms and expanding healthcare robotics presence provide multiple avenues for future growth. Management’s aggressive fleet expansion and investments in next-generation robots could significantly lower delivery costs and improve operating leverage over time.



However, the investment case is currently constrained by widening losses, elevated operating expenses and a slower near-term growth outlook as the company prioritizes utilization and platform optimization over rapid fleet deployment. Continued investments in research, infrastructure and market expansion are pressuring profitability, while customer concentration and regulatory uncertainties add execution risk.



Although SERV stock’s discounted valuation relative to its industry and its leadership in autonomous sidewalk delivery are attractive, earnings estimates continue to deteriorate and profitability remains distant. Currently with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), the tech stock appears more appropriate for investors seeking long-term exposure to robotics and automation rather than immediate returns. For most investors, waiting for clearer evidence of improving margins, stronger revenue scaling and a more defined path toward profitability may offer a more favorable entry point. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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