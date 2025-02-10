$SERV stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SERV stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $151,991,365 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SERV:
$SERV Insider Trading Activity
$SERV insiders have traded $SERV stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SERV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALI KASHANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 188,190 shares for an estimated $2,718,341.
- JAMES BUCKLY JORDAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 249,917 shares for an estimated $2,288,133.
- TOURAJ PARANG (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 54,076 shares for an estimated $693,815.
- EUAN ABRAHAM (Chief Hardware & Mftg Offcr) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 77,340 shares for an estimated $619,143.
- DAVID MICHAEL GOLDBERG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,575 shares for an estimated $260,988.
$SERV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $SERV stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 1,818,455 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,456,717
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 729,766 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,801,639
- EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC added 671,545 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,065,857
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 541,765 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,307,031
- YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 508,000 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,858,000
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 350,365 shares (+422126.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,785,401
- MYDA ADVISORS LLC removed 348,000 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,766,600
