$SERV stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SERV stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $47,735,710 of trading volume.

$SERV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SERV:

$SERV insiders have traded $SERV stock on the open market 74 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 73 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SERV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALI KASHANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $20,550 and 38 sales selling 197,328 shares for an estimated $2,787,697 .

JAMES BUCKLY JORDAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 249,917 shares for an estimated $2,288,133 .

. EUAN ABRAHAM (Chief Hardware & Mftg Offcr) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 104,003 shares for an estimated $956,223 .

. TOURAJ PARANG (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 56,313 shares for an estimated $710,433 .

. BRIAN READ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,100 shares for an estimated $261,640 .

. DAVID MICHAEL GOLDBERG sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $135,870

$SERV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $SERV stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.