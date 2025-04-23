$SERV stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SERV stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $19,210,837 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SERV:
$SERV Insider Trading Activity
$SERV insiders have traded $SERV stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 67 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SERV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALI KASHANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $20,550 and 37 sales selling 195,628 shares for an estimated $2,777,237.
- JAMES BUCKLY JORDAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 249,917 shares for an estimated $2,288,133.
- EUAN ABRAHAM (Chief Hardware & Mftg Offcr) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 103,688 shares for an estimated $954,277.
- TOURAJ PARANG (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 55,863 shares for an estimated $707,670.
- DAVID MICHAEL GOLDBERG sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $135,870
$SERV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $SERV stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NVIDIA CORP removed 3,727,033 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,314,945
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 733,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,896,850
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 675,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,112,500
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 544,537 shares (+74.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,351,249
- YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 508,000 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,858,000
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC added 447,164 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,036,714
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 350,288 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,728,888
