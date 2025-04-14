$SERV stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SERV stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,056,069 of trading volume.

$SERV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SERV:

$SERV insiders have traded $SERV stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 67 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SERV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALI KASHANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $20,550 and 37 sales selling 195,628 shares for an estimated $2,777,237 .

and 37 sales selling 195,628 shares for an estimated . JAMES BUCKLY JORDAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 249,917 shares for an estimated $2,288,133 .

. EUAN ABRAHAM (Chief Hardware & Mftg Offcr) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 103,688 shares for an estimated $954,277 .

. TOURAJ PARANG (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 55,863 shares for an estimated $707,670 .

. DAVID MICHAEL GOLDBERG sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $135,870

$SERV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $SERV stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

