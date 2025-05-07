SERV Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Serve Robotics SERV is set to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 8.



For first-quarter 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $0.50 million, indicating a 47.37% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for loss has been unchanged at 21 cents per share over the past 30 days and much narrower than a loss of 37 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



In fourth-quarter 2024, Serve Robotics reported revenues of $0.176 million compared with $0.43 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Loss was 23 cents per share compared with a loss of 48 cents reported in the year-ago quarter and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.05%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Let us see how things have shaped up for SERV prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note for Serve Robotics’ Q1 Earnings

In fourth-quarter 2024, Serve Robotics delivery services revenues were $0.93 million compared with $0.35 million reported in the year-ago quarter. SERV operated 57 daily active robots, marking a 67.6% year-over-year surge. These robots collectively generated an average of 455 daily supply hours, reflecting a 94% year-over-year upsurge.



The momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by improved utilization of its existing delivery fleet, improved geographic reach and operational efficiencies. SERV has expanded its footprint in 2024 with services launched in Los Angeles and Miami.



Serve Robotics’ reach has expanded to more than 1,000 restaurants and 300,000 households. The company has begun offering robotic delivery for national restaurant chain Shake Shack and entered partnership with on-demand drone delivery provider, Wing Aviation, to offer multi-modal delivery to customers up to six miles away. These initiatives bode well for SERV’s to-be-reported quarter’s results.

What Our Model Says for SERV

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Serve Robotics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

