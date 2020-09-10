AZN

Serum Institute puts India trials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on hold

Euan Rocha Reuters
Serum Institute of India has put trials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate on hold until the British drugmaker restarts the trials, Serum said on Thursday.

"We are reviewing the situation and pausing India trials," Serum said in a brief statement.

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had paused trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine because of an unexplained illness in a study participant, but its partner Serum had at the time said its trials in India were still ongoing.

