Serum Institute CEO expects malaria vaccine supply-demand mismatch to end in 2024

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India expects the mismatch in supply and demand for malaria vaccines in Africa to be over by the end of next year as the company ramps up production of its shots, its chief executive Adar Poonawalla said on Monday.

"We're expecting a final WHO approval in the coming months, after which we can roll it out," Poonawalla told Reuters in an interview, adding that the company had already produced more than 20 million doses of product in anticipation of the clearance.

The World Health Organization on Monday recommended the use of a second malaria vaccine R21/Matrix-M, which is developed by Britain's University of Oxford, mass manufactured by Serum Institute and uses Novavax's NVAX.O Matrix M adjuvant.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Geneva, Writing by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

