Serum Institue of India's Poonawalla expects Omicron-specific vaccine in 6 months -NDTV

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India's (SII) Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said he expects an Omicron-specific vaccine in the country in six months, NDTV reported on Monday. (https://bit.ly/3bZ5Uk80)

SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.

SII did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

