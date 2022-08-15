AZN

Serum Institue of India's Poonawalla expects Omicron-specific vaccine in 6 months -NDTV

Anirudh Saligrama Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Serum Institute of India's (SII) Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said he expects an Omicron-specific vaccine in the country in six months, NDTV reported on Monday.

SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.

SII did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

