Sero Capital Increases Position in Audioeye (AEYE)

Fintel reports that Sero Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.34MM shares of Audioeye Inc (AEYE). This represents 28.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.23MM shares and 28.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.46% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.17% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Audioeye is $9.69. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 48.17% from its latest reported closing price of $6.54.

The projected annual revenue for Audioeye is $34MM, an increase of 17.40%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Audioeye. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEYE is 0.06%, a decrease of 12.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 2,095K shares. The put/call ratio of AEYE is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cannell Capital holds 743K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management holds 371K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares, representing a decrease of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEYE by 22.51% over the last quarter.

Prelude Capital Management holds 208K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEYE by 15.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 162K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anchor Capital Advisors holds 87K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AudioEye Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture, as well as, source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring.

