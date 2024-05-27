News & Insights

Stocks

Serko Reschedules Shareholder Meeting for Thorough Review

May 27, 2024 — 05:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Limited has announced the rescheduling of its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to 2 July 2024 to allow shareholders more time to review the FY24 Full Year Annual Report and results. Shareholders have the updated deadline of 30 June 2024 to submit proxy forms and questions ahead of the hybrid meeting, which can be attended either in-person in Auckland or online. The rescheduling notice includes unchanged meeting details and proposed items of business to be considered.

For further insights into SERKF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.