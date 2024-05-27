Serko Reschedules Shareholder Meeting for Thorough Review

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Limited has announced the rescheduling of its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to 2 July 2024 to allow shareholders more time to review the FY24 Full Year Annual Report and results. Shareholders have the updated deadline of 30 June 2024 to submit proxy forms and questions ahead of the hybrid meeting, which can be attended either in-person in Auckland or online. The rescheduling notice includes unchanged meeting details and proposed items of business to be considered.

