Serko Ltd. Surpasses Financial Expectations

Serko Limited (SKO) has reported a significant increase in its full-year financial results, with total income rising by 48% to $71.2 million, surpassing previous guidance. Despite a total spend of $83.9 million, this was below the forecasted range and the company anticipates a positive cash flow in the following fiscal year. Key to their performance was a renewed five-year partnership with Booking.com, which promises to underpin future growth through customer engagement and product expansion.

