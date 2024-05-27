News & Insights

Serko Ltd. Surpasses Financial Expectations

May 27, 2024 — 05:48 pm EDT

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Limited (SKO) has reported a significant increase in its full-year financial results, with total income rising by 48% to $71.2 million, surpassing previous guidance. Despite a total spend of $83.9 million, this was below the forecasted range and the company anticipates a positive cash flow in the following fiscal year. Key to their performance was a renewed five-year partnership with Booking.com, which promises to underpin future growth through customer engagement and product expansion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

