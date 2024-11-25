News & Insights

Serko Ltd. Issues Shares to Reward Directors

November 25, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Ltd. has issued 24,740 ordinary shares to its Non-Executive Directors as compensation for their significant contributions to overseeing M&A activities. The shares, valued at NZ$3.59 each, equate to AU$20,000 per director, and constitute a mere 0.020% of the company’s total shares. This issuance is part of the approved Non-Executive Director fee pool, emphasizing the company’s strategic reward system without immediate cash outflow.

