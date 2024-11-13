Serko Ltd. Issues Restricted Share Units to Employees

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Ltd. has announced the issuance of 416,707 restricted share units as part of an employee incentive scheme, marking a strategic move to bolster employee engagement. These unquoted equity securities are subject to transfer restrictions until certain conditions are met, highlighting the company’s commitment to long-term growth and stability.

