Serko Ltd. Expands Shares to Reward Employees

November 26, 2024 — 10:20 pm EST

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Limited has issued 21,646 ordinary shares following the vesting of Restricted Share Units under its long-term incentive scheme, bringing the total number of ordinary shares to over 123 million. This move highlights Serko’s commitment to rewarding its employees’ contributions through equity-based incentives. The newly issued shares will rank equally with existing ones, reflecting the company’s strategy to align employee interests with shareholder value.

