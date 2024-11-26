Serko Ltd. Expands Shares to Reward Employees

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Limited has issued 21,646 ordinary shares following the vesting of Restricted Share Units under its long-term incentive scheme, bringing the total number of ordinary shares to over 123 million. This move highlights Serko’s commitment to rewarding its employees’ contributions through equity-based incentives. The newly issued shares will rank equally with existing ones, reflecting the company’s strategy to align employee interests with shareholder value.

