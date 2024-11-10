Serko Ltd. Director Sells Shares to Cover Fees

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Claudia Batten, a director at Serko Ltd., recently sold a small portion of her ordinary shares to cover administration fees under a fixed trading plan. The transaction involved selling 126.10 shares for a total of $472.86, reducing her holdings slightly. Such strategic moves are of interest to investors tracking insider activities in the financial markets.

