Serko Ltd. Director Increases Stake with Share Issuance

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.
Claudia Batten, a director at Serko Ltd., has increased her stake in the company by acquiring 6,185 ordinary shares, valued at NZ$3.59 each, in recognition of her contributions to the company’s M&A activities. This transaction highlights Serko’s strategy of rewarding key personnel with equity, reflecting a commitment to aligning leadership interests with shareholder value.
