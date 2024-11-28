News & Insights

Serko Ltd. Director Increases Stake with Share Issuance

November 28, 2024 — 09:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Claudia Batten, a director at Serko Ltd., has increased her stake in the company by acquiring 6,185 ordinary shares, valued at NZ$3.59 each, in recognition of her contributions to the company’s M&A activities. This transaction highlights Serko’s strategy of rewarding key personnel with equity, reflecting a commitment to aligning leadership interests with shareholder value.

