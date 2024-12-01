News & Insights

Serko Ltd. CFO Expands Stake with New Share Units

December 01, 2024 — 11:32 pm EST

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Ltd.’s Chief Financial Officer, Shane Sampson, has increased his holding of restricted share units (RSUs) from 235,694 to 340,745 as part of the company’s Long Term Incentive Scheme. This transaction reflects Sampson’s growing stake and vested interest in Serko’s future performance, with the new RSUs valued at $3.33 each based on the company’s average share price prior to the transaction.

