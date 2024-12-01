Serko Ltd. CFO Expands Stake with New Share Units

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Serko Ltd.’s Chief Financial Officer, Shane Sampson, has increased his holding of restricted share units (RSUs) from 235,694 to 340,745 as part of the company’s Long Term Incentive Scheme. This transaction reflects Sampson’s growing stake and vested interest in Serko’s future performance, with the new RSUs valued at $3.33 each based on the company’s average share price prior to the transaction.

For further insights into SERKF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.