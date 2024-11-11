Serko Ltd. CFO Adjusts Shareholdings in Incentive Scheme

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Ltd.’s CFO, Shane Sampson, has disclosed changes in his holdings of company shares, reflecting a shift from restricted share units to ordinary shares as part of the company’s Long Term Incentive Scheme. This transaction highlights the ongoing management of equity interests within the firm and could signal confidence in the company’s future performance.

