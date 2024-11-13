News & Insights

Serko Ltd. Announces Restricted Share Units Issuance

November 13, 2024 — 11:29 pm EST

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Ltd. has issued 416,707 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to its employees as part of its long-term incentive scheme. These RSUs, which represent a small fraction of Serko’s total ordinary shares, are designed to encourage employee retention and align their interests with shareholders. The units are subject to time-based vesting, with shares converting over a period from 2025 to 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

