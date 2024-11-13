Serko Ltd. Announces Restricted Share Units Issuance

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Ltd. has issued 416,707 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to its employees as part of its long-term incentive scheme. These RSUs, which represent a small fraction of Serko’s total ordinary shares, are designed to encourage employee retention and align their interests with shareholders. The units are subject to time-based vesting, with shares converting over a period from 2025 to 2027.

