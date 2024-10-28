Serko Ltd. Acquires Sabre’s Stake in GetThere

Serko Ltd. (SERKF) has released an update.

Serko Ltd. is set to acquire Sabre’s interest in GetThere L.P. for a total of USD 12 million, potentially issuing new shares as part of the payment. The deal includes an upfront cash payment and a possible deferred payment through cash or shares, with additional performance-based bonuses. The share issuance is designed to avoid significant changes in Serko’s control structure.

