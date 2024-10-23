News & Insights

Seritage Reduces Debt with $25 Million Prepayment

October 23, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

An announcement from Seritage ( (SRG) ) is now available.

Seritage Growth Properties has made a significant $25 million prepayment on its $1.6 billion term loan with Berkshire Hathaway, reducing the outstanding balance to $255 million. This move is set to cut the company’s annual interest expenses by $1.75 million, showcasing Seritage’s commitment to financial efficiency. Since December 2021, the company has repaid a total of $1.345 billion, significantly lowering its borrowing costs and reflecting a strategic focus on strengthening its financial position.

