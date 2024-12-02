Seritage Reduces Debt with $15 Million Prepayment

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
An update from Seritage ( (SRG) ) is now available.
Seritage Growth Properties has made a significant $15 million prepayment on its $1.6 billion term loan, reducing the outstanding debt to $240 million and cutting its annual interest expenses by $1.05 million. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its financial liabilities effectively as it continues to develop and manage diverse real estate properties across the United States.
