Seritage Reduces Debt with $15 Million Prepayment

December 02, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

An update from Seritage ( (SRG) ) is now available.

Seritage Growth Properties has made a significant $15 million prepayment on its $1.6 billion term loan, reducing the outstanding debt to $240 million and cutting its annual interest expenses by $1.05 million. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its financial liabilities effectively as it continues to develop and manage diverse real estate properties across the United States.

