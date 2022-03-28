Seritage Growth Properties's 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 3/30/22, Seritage Growth Properties's 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: SRG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 4/15/22. As a percentage of SRG.PRA's recent share price of $21.50, this dividend works out to approximately 2.03%, so look for shares of SRG.PRA to trade 2.03% lower — all else being equal — when SRG.PRA shares open for trading on 3/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.12%, which compares to an average yield of 5.76% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRG.PRA shares, versus SRG:

Below is a dividend history chart for SRG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Seritage Growth Properties's 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :

In Monday trading, Seritage Growth Properties's 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: SRG.PRA) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SRG) are off about 1.2%.

