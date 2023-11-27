Seritage Growth Properties - (SRG) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Seritage Growth Properties - (NYSE:SRG) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.14% from the latest reported closing price of 9.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seritage Growth Properties -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRG is 0.23%, an increase of 33.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 27,961K shares. The put/call ratio of SRG is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,791K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,538K shares, representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Centiva Capital holds 1,738K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 64.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 146.94% over the last quarter.

FourWorld Capital Management holds 1,538K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing a decrease of 13.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 11.59% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,535K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,598K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 17.83% over the last quarter.

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 1,363K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares, representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 7.34% over the last quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 158 wholly-owned properties and 25 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 26.5 million square feet of space across 41 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create long-term value for shareholders by realizing the value of the Company's portfolio through re-leasing, redevelopment, formation of strategic partnerships or other bespoke solutions.

