Seritage Growth Properties Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Seritage Growth Properties's 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: SRG.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $23.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.60% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SRG.PRA was trading at a 4.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 29.08% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SRG.PRA shares, versus SRG:

Below is a dividend history chart for SRG.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Seritage Growth Properties's 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :

In Monday trading, Seritage Growth Properties's 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: SRG.PRA) is currently down about 2.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SRG) are off about 3.8%.

