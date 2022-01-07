Seritage Growth Properties Names John Garilli Interim CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) announced that John Garilli, an existing consultant to the company, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. He will assume this position on a full-time basis upon Amanda Lombard's departure, effective January 14, 2022. John Garilli was former CEO of New York REIT.

Garilli currently serves as Interim President and CEO of Luby's, Inc., a national restaurant company, since February 2021 and will continue to serve in that role in the near-term.

Andrea Olshan, CEO of Seritage Growth Properties, said: "John has been engaged with Seritage as a consultant for some time and is intimately familiar with our business."

