‘Serious Drop Is in the Cards,’ Says Analyst About Palantir Stock

Palantir’s (NASDAQ:PLTR) majestic run has faced little resistance this year, with shares of the AI big data company surging by 307%.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

So, investors have been rewarded handsomely, but the gains have also raised questions about what has become a very lofty valuation. For those making bank, such concerns have been swotted away so far, but some Street watchers have been noting that the stock’s valuation is completely out of whack with fundamentals.

William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma is one of those and still remains a full-fledged PLTR bear, although he concedes that he has “underestimated the nonfundamental contributors to Palantir’s surge in valuation.”

However, referencing past events, DiPalma warns of what might be coming next.

“In our view,” said the analyst, “market conditions similar to what took place in 2022 could trigger a correction if they were to recur. Palantir shares declined 81% from January 2021 through December 2022 as revenue growth decelerated and there was an increased scrutiny on valuation.”

The biggest part of the bull case for Palantir has revolved around the traction its AIP (AI platform) has been gaining, yet DiPalma makes the case that the company’s revenue is still tracking below management’s 2025 revenue target of $4.5 billion – laid out in August 2022 – by more than $700 million.

Despite this gap, Palantir is now valued at $30 billion more than the combined worth of its AI data platform competitors, Snowflake and Databricks, both of which are also performing strongly.

For instance, Palantir boasts a market cap of $158 billion, significantly higher than Snowflake’s $60.5 billion, despite Snowflake generating more revenue ($3.5 billion versus Palantir’s $2.8 billion for the current fiscal year) and achieving comparable growth in the same data analytics market.

Meanwhile, Databricks recently raised $8 billion in its latest funding round, with the company now valued at $55 billion. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Databricks is expected to generate revenue of $2.6 billion in 2024, amounting to 57% growth (including acquisitions) vs. 2023. The company has reportedly forecasted $3.8 billion in revenue for next year, closely mirroring Palantir’s 2025 revenue estimate.

As such, DiPalma anticipates over 20% downside for Palantir shares over the next year as part of a “phase-one rerating as the revenue multiples of Palantir and Snowflake converge.”

To this end, DiPalma rates PLTR shares an Underperform (i.e., Sell) without having a fixed price target in mind. (To watch DiPalma’s track record, click here)

Other analysts do have price targets and the average on Wall Street stands at $38.73, indicating the shares are overvalued by 44.5%. All told, the stock claims a Hold (i.e. Neutral) consensus rating based on 7 Holds, 6 Sells and 3 Buys. (See Palantir stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.