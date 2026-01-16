Serina Therapeutics Receives NYSE Deficiency Notice; Stock Edges Down

(RTTNews) - Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, received a deficiency notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for failing to meet the continued listing criteria, as it reported less than the minimum stockholders' equity of $2 million and losses in 3 of its most recent 4 years.

Serina Therapeutics reported stockholders' equity of $1.6 million as of September 30, 2025, and has had losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2024.

While SER closed slightly higher during regular trading on Thursday, it fell 1.49% overnight to $2.65.

For the 9 months ended on September 30, 2025, net loss attributable to Serina widened to $15.85 million, or $1.60 loss per share, from a net loss of $8.4 million, or $1.24 loss per share in the prior year.

The notice was sent based on sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the NYSE's listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide.

As per the notice, by February 8, 2026, Serina must submit a plan guiding the actions it has taken or will take to regain compliance with the continued listing standards by July 9, 2027, eighteen months from receipt of the letter.

If the NYSE accepts the plan, the company will be able to continue its listing during the Cure Period, subject to periodic reviews, including quarterly compliance monitoring, until it has regained compliance.

If the plan is not accepted by the NYSE American, the Letter states that delisting proceedings will commence.

Serina develops drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina's proprietary POZ technology is based on a synthetic, water-soluble, low viscosity polymer called poly(2-oxazoline).

Over the past year, SER traded between $1.71 and $7.92, closing Thursday's trade at $2.69, up 0.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.