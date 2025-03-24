Serina Therapeutics to Present Novel Data on Non-Immunogenic Lipid Nanoparticles at ACS Spring 2025 Meeting

Serina Therapeutics to present findings on non-immunogenic lipid nanoparticles at ACS Spring 2025 Meeting, San Diego.

Quiver AI Summary

Serina Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that Dr. Randall Moreadith, Chief Development Officer, will present findings at the ACS Spring 2025 Meeting in San Diego, highlighting the immunogenic profile of Serina's proprietary POZ-lipid technology. The research indicates that Serina’s POZ-lipid, a component of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), does not elicit an immune response in rats, contrasting with the strong antibody responses generated by traditional polyethylene glycol (PEG)-lipid standards. This novel discovery could lead to safer LNP formulations for gene therapy and RNA-based medicines. Serina is focused on developing drug candidates for neurological diseases and other indications, leveraging its POZ Platform™ to enhance therapeutic safety and efficacy. The company, headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, asserts that forward-looking statements in the release are subject to uncertainties inherent in research and development.

Potential Positives

Dr. Randall Moreadith will present new data at a significant industry conference, enhancing Serina's visibility and credibility within the biotechnology community.

The data demonstrated that Serina’s POZ-lipid technology did not trigger an antibody response, suggesting a potentially safer alternative to existing lipid nanoparticle formulations.

The absence of an immune response to Serina’s POZ-lipid may lead to the development of safer and more effective therapies for gene therapy and RNA-based medicines, positioning Serina favorably in the market.

Potential Negatives

Potential regulatory approval challenges highlighted as significant uncertainties in the development and commercialization of Serina’s drug candidates.

Forward-looking statements include substantial risks that may result in actual outcomes differing materially from what is anticipated.

Concerns about the interpretation of clinical trial data by regulatory authorities may impact approval processes for their drug products.

FAQ

What is Serina Therapeutics?

Serina Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing drug products for neurological diseases and other indications.

Who is presenting at the ACS Spring 2025 Meeting?

Randall Moreadith, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of Serina, will present new data at the meeting.

What is the main topic of the presentation?

The presentation will focus on the immunogenic profile of Serina’s proprietary POZ-lipid technology for gene delivery.

Why is Serina's POZ-lipid technology significant?

It does not trigger an immune response, which could lead to safer and more effective lipid nanoparticles for gene therapy.

Where is Serina Therapeutics headquartered?

Serina Therapeutics is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SER Insider Trading Activity

$SER insiders have traded $SER stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY BAILEY purchased 3,866 shares for an estimated $17,744

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $SER stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





HUNTSVILLE, AL, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina”) (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its proprietary POZ Platform



™



drug delivery technology, announced that Randall Moreadith, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, will present new data at the ACS Spring 2025 Meeting and Expo in San Diego, CA. His presentation, titled "A Non-Immunogenic LNP for Gene Delivery: Characterization of Poly(oxazoline) Lipid Nanoparticles," will highlight findings on the immunogenic profile of Serina’s proprietary POZ-lipid technology.





Dr. Moreadith will share data demonstrating that Serina’s POZ-lipid, a key component of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), did not trigger an IgM or IgG antibody response following repeat dosing in rats. In contrast, polyethylene glycol (PEG)-lipid standards, commonly used in current LNP formulations, elicited a strong and boosted antibody response.





Anti-PEG antibodies have been implicated as a potential cause of anaphylaxis and other serious adverse events observed in humans receiving PEGylated mRNA vaccines, such as those from Pfizer and Moderna. The absence of an immune response to Serina’s POZ-lipid represents a novel discovery that could enable the development of safer and more effective LNP formulations for gene therapy and RNA-based medicines.







About Serina Therapeutics











Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s POZ Platform



TM



provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology.





For more information, please visit





https://serinatherapeutics.com







.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statement







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, plans, beliefs or forecasts for the future, and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Any express or implied statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the potential of Serina’s POZ polymer technology, are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when any applications may be filed for any drug or vaccine candidates in any jurisdictions; whether and when regulatory authorities may approve any potential applications that may be filed for any drug or vaccine candidates in any jurisdictions, which will depend on a myriad of factors, including making a determination as to whether the product’s benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product’s efficacy and, if approved, whether any such drug or vaccine candidates will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of any drug or vaccine candidates; and competitive developments. These risks as well as other risks are more fully discussed in Serina’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Serina’s other periodic reports and documents filed from time to time with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date hereof, and Serina assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.







For inquiries, please contact:









Stefan Riley











sriley@serinatherapeutics.com









(256) 327-9630







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.