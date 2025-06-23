Serina Therapeutics to Present Next-Gen Approach for Parkinson’s Care at FORCE Family Office Webinar

Serina Therapeutics discusses SER-252, a new drug aimed at improving Parkinson's treatment during a June 26 webinar.

Serina Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is set to present its innovative drug candidate SER-252, aimed at improving Parkinson's disease treatment, during a webinar on June 26, 2025. CEO Steve Ledger will discuss the widespread impact of advanced Parkinson's on mobility and quality of life, as well as the limitations of current treatments, which can cause quick wear-off and side effects. SER-252 utilizes a unique continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS) mechanism to provide smoother and longer-lasting symptom management. The presentation will also highlight Serina's proprietary POZ Platform™, designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of various therapeutics. The event includes a Q&A session for attendees, who can register for free online.

Potential Positives

Serina Therapeutics is showcasing its innovative drug candidate SER-252, which aims to provide continuous symptom relief for Parkinson’s disease, addressing limitations of current treatments.

The upcoming presentation by CEO Steve Ledger at a reputable investor webinar highlights the company's commitment to improving Parkinson’s care through its next-generation POZ Platform™.

The event offers an opportunity for engagement with potential investors, positioning Serina favorably within the capital acquisition stage, and demonstrates the company's transparency in discussing its research and development initiatives.

Serina's POZ Platform™ has the potential to enhance the efficacy and safety profiles of various therapeutic modalities, which could expand its market reach beyond Parkinson’s disease treatments.

Potential Negatives

The release highlights the limitations of current medications for Parkinson’s disease, which could indicate that Serina's drug candidate SER-252 may face challenges in proving its advantages in a competitive market.

The extensive cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements underscores significant uncertainties associated with the development and potential approval of SER-252, which may concern investors about its viability.

FAQ

What is Serina Therapeutics' SER-252?

SER-252 is a drug candidate designed to provide continuous symptom relief for Parkinson’s disease through continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS).

When is the live event hosted by Serina's CEO?

The live event will take place on June 26, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT.

What does the POZ Platform™ aim to improve?

The POZ Platform™ aims to enhance the safety, duration, and tolerability of Parkinson's treatments and other therapeutic modalities.

How does current Parkinson's treatment fall short?

Current Parkinson's medications often wear off quickly and can cause undesirable side effects, affecting patient quality of life.

Who can attend the Serina Therapeutics webinar?

The webinar is complimentary and open to anyone interested in advanced Parkinson’s disease care and treatment options.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

How Parkinson’s affects million – and why current treatments are not enough





Continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS): a next-gen approach to Parkinson’s care





Serina’s drug candidate SER-252 is designed to deliver continuous symptom relief





Join Serina CEO Steve Ledger for this live event hosted by FORCE Family Office











HUNTSVILLE, AL, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc.



(“Serina”) (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its proprietary POZ Platform



™



drug optimization technology, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Steve Ledger will present at an upcoming FORCE Family Office investor webinar titled



"New Drug Optimization Platform to Transform Parkinson’s Care.”



The Event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT.





In this presentation, Mr. Ledger will discuss how advanced Parkinson’s disease impacts millions of people worldwide by affecting their ability to move and maintain quality of life. He will highlight the limitations of current medications, which often wear off quickly or cause unwanted side effects like tremors or stiffness. SER-252 is Serina’s propriety polymer conjugate of apomorphine, a clinically proven dopamine agonist, which is designed to deliver continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS), which aims to provide smoother, longer-lasting symptom control and greater convenience. The discussion will also explore the unique advantages of Serina’s POZ Platform



™



, a next-generation drug optimization system with the potential to improve the safety, duration, and tolerability of Parkinson’s treatments and other therapeutics.





The webinar will be hosted by FORCE Family Office CEO, Steve Saltzstein, and include a Q&A session. Attendees may submit questions via the online chat feature during the event.





To register for the complimentary event, please visit:







https://forcefamilyoffice.com/events/healthcare/serina-therapeutics-coming-june-26-2025/

















About Serina Therapeutics







Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s POZ Platform



™



provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics, and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology. For more information, please visit



https://serinatherapeutics.com



.







About FORCE Family Office







FORCE is the largest network of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, and individual accredited investors in the United States. They introduce members of their network to leaders of public companies and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. In addition, they facilitate co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking among their elite, peer-to-peer community. More information can be found at



forcefamilyoffice.com









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statement







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, plans, beliefs, or forecasts for the future, and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Any express or implied statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the potential of Serina’s POZ polymer technology, are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when any applications may be filed for any drug or vaccine candidates in any jurisdictions; whether and when regulatory authorities may approve any potential applications that may be filed for any drug or vaccine candidates in any jurisdictions, which will depend on a myriad of factors, including making a determination as to whether the product’s benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product’s efficacy and, if approved, whether any such drug or vaccine candidates will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of any drug or vaccine candidates; and competitive developments. These risks as well as other risks are more fully discussed in Serina’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Serina’s other periodic reports and documents filed from time to time with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date hereof, and Serina assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments. The information contained in this release is as of the date hereof, and Serina assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.







For inquiries, please contact:







Stefan Riley









sriley@serinatherapeutics.com









(256) 327-9630



