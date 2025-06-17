Serina Therapeutics Congratulates Juvenescence on Securing $150 Million Series B Financing and Strategic Alliance with M42

Serina Therapeutics commends partner Juvenescence on $150 million financing to enhance drug development for age-related diseases.

Serina Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology firm, has congratulated its strategic partner, Juvenescence Ltd., on successfully securing $150 million in Series B financing led by M42, a global health technology company. This funding will help accelerate Juvenescence's mission to develop therapies for age-related diseases and enhance healthspan. A key component of their partnership includes establishing a drug development hub in Abu Dhabi, integrating AI-driven drug discovery with advanced clinical infrastructure. Serina's CEO, Steve Ledger, praised Juvenescence for its support in advancing Serina's POZ Platform™, which aims to improve therapeutic efficacy and safety across various modalities. Juvenescence CEO, Dr. Richard Marshall, emphasized the importance of this partnership in creating a leading life-sciences hub and providing innovative therapeutics designed to improve patient lives.

Potential Positives

Serina Therapeutics' strategic partner, Juvenescence, secured $150 million in Series B financing, which may enhance Serina's prospects for growth and development in their drug optimization technology.

The partnership and investment will facilitate the establishment of a drug development hub in Abu Dhabi, potentially streamlining the development of innovative therapeutics that could benefit Serina's pipeline.

Serina is recognized as a core portfolio company within Juvenescence’s growing network, aligning it with other science-driven enterprises and bolstering its credibility in the biotechnology sector.

Potential Negatives

Serina Therapeutics is positioning itself as a supporting player to Juvenescence, which may raise concerns about its autonomy and reliance on its partner for growth and development.

The press release emphasizes Juvenescence's achievements and strategic alliances over Serina's own advancements, potentially leading to perceptions that Serina is less innovative or impactful in its field.

Being a core portfolio company of Juvenescence may subject Serina to market volatility and risks associated with Juvenescence's performance, which could affect investor confidence in Serina independently.

FAQ

What recent investment did Juvenescence secure?

Juvenescence secured $150 million in Series B financing led by M42, a global tech-enabled health company.

What is the purpose of the new drug development hub in Abu Dhabi?

The hub will combine AI-enabled drug discovery with cutting-edge infrastructure to accelerate the development of novel therapeutics.

How does Serina Therapeutics contribute to Juvenescence's mission?

Serina Therapeutics leverages its POZ Platform™ to advance innovative therapies targeting age-related diseases.

What is the focus of Juvenescence's drug development?

Juvenescence focuses on developing medicines that target core aging mechanisms to treat and prevent age-related diseases.

Where is Serina Therapeutics headquartered?

Serina Therapeutics is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology.

Full Release



HUNTSVILLE, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina”) (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its proprietary POZ Platform



™



drug optimization technology, today congratulates its strategic partner and largest shareholder, Juvenescence Ltd., on securing $150 million in Series B financing led by M42, a global tech-enables health company headquartered in Abu Dhabi.





This significant investment and accompanying strategic alliance mark a major milestone in accelerating Juvenescence’s mission to develop innovative therapies targeting age-related diseases and extending healthspan. As part of this partnership, Juvenescence and M42 will launch a drug development hub in Abu Dhabi, combining AI-enabled drug discovery with cutting-edge data and clinical infrastructure to speed the development of novel therapeutics.





“Juvenescence has been a critical partner to Serina, providing strategic guidance and capital that have helped us advance our POZ Platform



™



into the clinic,” said Steve Ledger, Chief Executive Officer of Serina Therapeutics. “We congratulate Richard and the entire Juvenescence team on this next phase of growth and look forward to working together to deliver breakthrough treatments to patients around the world.”





“We are grateful for the continued support of our investors, including new investor and strategic partner M42, who have joined us on this remarkable journey. Our partnership with M42 signifies a shared commitment to developing sustainable, long-term collaborations,” said Dr. Richard Marshall CBE, CEO of Juvenescence. “Together, we are excited about the opportunity to help build a leading life-sciences hub in Abu Dhabi and establish a pipeline of innovative therapeutics that will improve the lives of millions of patients.”









As a core portfolio company of Juvenescence, Serina is proud to be part of a growing network of science-driven enterprises working to transform the future of medicine.







About Serina Therapeutics







Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s POZ Platform



™



provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics, and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology.





For more information, please visit



https://serinatherapeutics.com



.







About Juvenescence







Juvenescence is a clinical-stage AI-enabled biotech company developing novel medicines to extend healthy lifespan. Our approach centers around developing medicines that target core aging mechanisms to treat and prevent age-related diseases.





It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr Greg Bailey, and Dr Declan Doogan – with a track record of leading 2 of the 10 largest biopharma deals in the last decade, including the sale of Biohaven to Pfizer for $11.6bn. The Juvenescence team, led by Dr Richard Marshall CBE, consists of world-class R&D leadership that have previously been instrumental in the approval of medicines totaling $30bn in peak annual sales.





Powered by an unrivaled drug development team, Juvenescence leverages innovative AI tools to unlock successful therapeutics. The company’s diverse, AI-enabled medicines pipeline of clinical and near-clinical stage candidates targeting core ageing mechanisms are in development for cognition, cardio-metabolism, immunity, and cellular repair. In addition, Juvenescence has investments in a number of innovative companies and platform technologies focused on AI and regenerative medicine.





For more information, visit:



www.JuvLabs.com









About M42







M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive, and predictive care, impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.





Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Program, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and ADHDS, a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.







For inquiries, please contact:







Stefan Riley







sriley@serinatherapeutics.com







(256) 327-9630



