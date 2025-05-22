Serina Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Stephen Brannan to Board of Directors to Enhance CNS Therapeutic Development

Serina Therapeutics appoints Dr. Stephen Brannan to its Board, enhancing CNS drug development expertise and pipeline advancement.

Quiver AI Summary

Serina Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in CNS therapeutics, announced the appointment of Dr. Stephen Brannan to its Board of Directors. With over 30 years of experience in neuroscience drug development, Dr. Brannan has a successful track record, notably as Chief Medical Officer at Karuna Therapeutics, where he led the development of KarXT, a groundbreaking schizophrenia treatment that contributed to a significant acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb. Serina's CEO, Steve Ledger, expressed excitement about Dr. Brannan's clinical and strategic expertise, which aligns with the company's focus on long-acting treatments for CNS disorders. The announcement also mentioned the departure of Remy Gross from the Board, acknowledging his contributions during Serina's growth.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Dr. Stephen Brannan to the Board of Directors enhances Serina's strategic development capabilities in neuroscience and neuropsychiatry.

Dr. Brannan's extensive experience and successful track record, including his role in the significant $14 billion acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics, adds credibility and potential value to Serina's pipeline development.

His expertise in designing clinical trials and understanding both patient and commercial needs aligns well with Serina's focus on developing long-acting treatments for CNS conditions.

Serina's ongoing commitment to advancing its pipeline is underscored by the leadership changes, reinforcing the company's growth potential in a promising sector.

Potential Negatives

Serina Therapeutics announced the departure of Remy Gross from its Board of Directors, which may signal instability or leadership changes within the company.



The press release highlights that Dr. Brannan's previous company had a significant acquisition, potentially creating pressure for Serina to achieve similar results in light of his appointment.



While welcoming Dr. Brannan, the announcement suggests that the company might be facing challenges in its pipeline development, requiring high-level expertise to advance its long-acting CNS therapeutics strategy.

FAQ

What is Serina Therapeutics known for?

Serina Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for neurological diseases using its proprietary POZ Platform™.

Who is Dr. Stephen Brannan?

Dr. Stephen Brannan is a renowned neuroscience drug developer with over 30 years of experience, recently appointed to Serina's Board of Directors.

What was Dr. Brannan's role at Karuna Therapeutics?

Dr. Brannan served as Chief Medical Officer at Karuna Therapeutics, leading the clinical strategy for the first new schizophrenia treatment in 30 years.

What is the significance of KarXT's development?

KarXT’s development was pivotal for its successful launch and led to a $14 billion acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2024.

What changes were announced regarding the Board of Directors?

Serina announced the appointment of Dr. Brannan and the departure of Remy Gross from its Board of Directors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SER Insider Trading Activity

$SER insiders have traded $SER stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY BAILEY purchased 3,866 shares for an estimated $17,744

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $SER stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



-



Renowned neuroscience drug developer joins to support strategic development









of long-acting CNS therapeutics –









HUNTSVILLE, AL, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina”) (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of product candidates leveraging its proprietary POZ Platform



™



drug optimization technology, today announced the appointment of Stephen (Steve) Brannan, M.D., to its Board of Directors.





Dr. Brannan brings more than three decades of experience in neuroscience and neuropsychiatry drug development, with a proven track record of leading clinical programs from early development through regulatory approval and commercialization. Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Karuna Therapeutics, where he led the clinical strategy for KarXT (xanomeline–trospium), the first new mechanism of action for schizophrenia approved in over 30 years. KarXT’s successful development and launch were key to Karuna’s $14 billion acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2024.





“Steve brings a rare depth of clinical and strategic expertise in neuroscience drug development, and we’re pleased to welcome him to the Board,” said Steve Ledger, Chief Executive Officer of Serina Therapeutics. “At Karuna, he helped shape the clinical path for KarXT, a first-in-class therapy that ultimately drove one of the largest CNS acquisitions in recent years. His experience designing thoughtful, data-driven trials and his understanding of patient and commercial needs are highly aligned with Serina’s focus on long-acting treatments for movement disorders and other CNS conditions. We look forward to his contributions as we advance our pipeline toward the clinic.”





Dr. Brannan previously held senior leadership roles at Takeda, Novartis, Cyberonics (now LivaNova), and Eli Lilly, where he directed clinical development programs in depression, Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, and treatment-resistant epilepsy. At Takeda, he led turnaround efforts that rescued and advanced multiple late-stage CNS programs. He is a founding member of the CNS Summit Leadership Council and has served on the Executive Committee of the International Society for CNS Clinical Trials and Methodology (ISCTM), reflecting his continued influence on the field’s evolving standards and methodologies.





Dr. Brannan received his A.B. from Harvard University and his M.D. from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He completed residency and fellowship training in psychiatry and neuroimaging, and has served in academic, clinical, and industry leadership roles throughout his career.





Serina also announced the departure of Remy Gross from its Board of Directors. Mr. Ledger stated, “Remy has been a trusted advisor to the team at Serina for many years. We thank Remy for his contributions to Serina’s growth from private to public company and his continuing support of the team in a new consulting role. "







About Serina Therapeutics







Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s POZ Platform



™



provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology.





For more information, please visit



https://serinatherapeutics.com



.







For inquiries, please contact:







Stefan Riley







sriley@serinatherapeutics.com







(256) 327-9630



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.