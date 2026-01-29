Serina Jumps On FDA's IND Clearance For SER-252 In Advanced Parkinson's Disease After Clinical Hold

(RTTNews) - Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, shares climbed above 30% in the overnight trade after announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SER-252, its therapy for advanced Parkinson's disease after a clinical hold since November.

The IND clearance will enable Serina to proceed with regulatory and site-level activities for the initiation of Phase 1b registrational clinical study evaluating SER-252 in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease.

SER 252 is an investigational apomorphine therapy developed with Serina's POZ platform and designed to provide continuous dopaminergic stimulation or CDS that has been shown to reduce the severity of levodopa-related motor complications or dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease.

Preclinical studies supported SER 252 to provide CDS without skin reactions.

However, on November 3,2025 Serina received a clinical hold update from the FDA for the SER-252 IND application with questions about the formulation excipient trehalose.

On December 3 ,2025, the company submitted a complete response to the FDA with a detailed data package supporting the proposed use of trehalose as a subcutaneous excipient at the intended dose, including comparative information to approved products containing trehalose and additional nonclinical analyses.

The complete response also included a revised protocol to initiate the single ascending dose or SAD phase of the SER-252-1b trial, which is anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

"FDA clearance of the IND is a major milestone for Serina and underscores the promise of the SER-252 program," said Steve Ledger, Chief Executive Officer of Serina Therapeutics.

According to Grandview Research, the global Parkinson's disease treatment market was estimated at $5.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $7.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.04% from 2025 to 2030.

Serina develops drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications, and its lead POZ Platform is based on a synthetic, water-soluble, low viscosity polymer called poly(2-oxazoline).

POZ Platform is designed to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities, including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics, and antibody-based drug conjugates.

In addition, Serina plans to advance additional applications of the POZ platform through out-licensing, co-development, or other partnership arrangements. This is inclusive of the non-exclusive license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. to use Serina's POZ polymer technology for use in lipid nanoparticle drug delivery formulations.

Serina's small molecule pipeline includes SER-270 (POZ-VMAT2i), a once-weekly injectable therapy for tardive dyskinesia (TD), POZ-LNP, POZ-ADC, and POZ-AOC platform science.

The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $3.60, down 0.73%. During the calendar year-to-date, SER has traded between $1.71 and $7.92.

