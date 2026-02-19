Serina Begins Phase 1b Registrational Trial Of SER-252 In Advanced Parkinson's

(RTTNews) - Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (SER) announced that the first patient has been successfully enrolled in its global Phase 1b registrational trial of SER-252, an investigational therapy for advanced Parkinson's disease.

The study is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy in patients whose symptoms are inadequately controlled by current standard-of-care treatments.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement and quality of life. Patients with advanced disease often experience motor complications related to long-term levodopa use, including dyskinesia, and face limited treatment options.

The Phase 1b study is being conducted in Australia, where Serina has established an operational presence to support efficient enrolment. The company remains on track to initiate dosing during the first quarter of 2026.

The trial will assess SER-252, a POZ- apomorphine therapy designed to provide continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS). CDS has been shown to reduce the severity of levodopa-related motor complications, and preclinical studies suggest SER-252 may deliver this benefit without the skin reactions associated with existing apomorphine formulations.

"Enrolling our first patient represents an important operational milestone as we advance SER-252 into the clinic," said Steve Ledger, CEO of Serina Therapeutics. He noted that the company has aligned with the FDA on its registrational development strategy under a 505(b)(2) NDA pathway and is focused on generating meaningful clinical data for patients with advanced Parkinson's disease.

Upcoming milestones:

•Patient dosing initiation in Q1 2026.

•Ongoing enrolment updates from Cohort 1 in Australia.

•Progression toward broader registrational development under FDA guidance.

Serina's proprietary POZ platform underpins SER-252 and other pipeline candidates. The technology is designed to improve drug delivery by enabling controlled release and stable blood levels, potentially enhancing efficacy and safety across multiple therapeutic modalities.

SER has traded between $1.63 and $7.92 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $1.68, up 1.82%.

